When Did You Know You Were a Woodworker?

Back in the 1980s, woodworking was part of our general middle school curriculum. That gave me the chance to dabble in a woodshop at a young age. But it wasn’t until after college that I started to take woodworking seriously. Newly married and of very modest means, my wife and I wanted a hutch to store all the kitchen supplies that wouldn’t fit in our postage-stamp-sized first kitchen. We couldn’t afford to buy a new one, so I decided to build a hutch instead. It’s still in the family to this day. When I look at its uneven joints, the jumble of material choices I made and its wood putty sticking out like a sore thumb under the stained finish, I have to laugh. But at the time, I was so proud of that hutch! The sense of satisfaction I got from building it, and the praise from family members about its beauty and function, lit a fire in the belly for me to continue learning and acquiring tools. My next project was a tile-topped Shaker table, and its quality was a big step forward from the hutch. I was on my way to becoming a bonified woodworker, and I knew it!

At some point in our lives, we all were “woodworking curious.” What then flipped the switch for you to stop dabbling and take your skills more seriously? Were you encouraged by a shop teacher, a woodworking family member or an online influencer? Maybe it was the afterglow of a special project when you “just knew” that woodworking would be an important part of your life from then on. I’d love to hear your stories, and we’ll share them all in an upcoming issue.

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

Final Assembly

Ian Kirby and LiLi Jackson complete Ian’s Critical Path for woodworking to assemble a mahogany stool.

Guiding Accessories for Circular Saws

There are a number of aftermarket products and a shop-built jig that can give your circular saw a performance boost without breaking the bank. Here are some options.

Limbert-Style Hutch

Style from one of last century’s designers endures in this two piece project , with an open hutch and enclosed lower cabinet.

Downdraft Sanding Cart

