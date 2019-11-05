Whoops! It’s November!

The year 2019 is the 64th consecutive year that I have not started to make my Christmas presents in October. (There is something to be said for consistency … but in this case, that something is not likely to be very positive.)
I have made some progress … my shop is insulated and I have heat, so that will allow me to work well into the evening hours. I’ve got new LED lights as well — and boy howdy does that make a difference!
I still have some space issues to deal with, and I am thinking I will get one of Rockler’s portable router tables (shown in one of the videos here). On that subject, when it comes to storage and router tables, Chris Marshall’s Router Table Organizer is a great project that you can modify to suit your needs.
Now, back to procrastinating about holiday gifts!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
