Why Own Routers?

I have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to handheld routers. I have three mid-sized routers, one 3-hp router, and two trim routers. I also have an aluminum body Skil brand router my dad owned in the 1960s … I don’t use it too often (it smells kinda bad when I do), so I don’t count that one.

But despite that, I am finding myself drawn to the idea of a battery-powered router … and I believe that one will reside in my shop pretty quickly.

Why so many routers? There is method to my madness. When I am making raised panel doors, I like to set up three different router stations: one for the cope cut, one for the stick cut and the other for raising the panel. Set them up, lock them in and it is show time!

I also like to leave a small router set up with an 1/8-inch roundover bit. I can break edges in a hurry and get uniform results.

Why am I thinking about routers? Just check out this week’s Weekly videos to find out. There is some great information there that will help you become a better woodworker through routing!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Featured Videos

Tool Overview: Cordless Compact Routers

Do you need a cordless router ? Woodworking routers are now available in compact cordless models.These compact routers share most of the same features you expect to find on corded compact routers. Learn how to choose the best compact cordless router for your shop. Chris Marshall takes a closer look at cordless routers from Makita Bosch , Ridgid, and Ryobi.

Router Bits for Beginners

In this video, the most common types of router bits are explained for the novice woodworker. The Rockler router bits highlighted in this video include: Straight Chamfer , and Undersized Plywood Bits. All of Rockler’s router bits are covered by an unconditional guarantee.













