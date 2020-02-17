Working Smarter with Jigs

While it is not exactly a bold idea, employing jigs in your woodworking to be more accurate, safe and effective is a wise choice. When it comes to routing a groove in exactly the right place and without the danger of the router bit drifting off course, a jig is the real deal. If you need to cut angles repeatedly and with 100 percent accuracy, a mitering jig is your friend. Whether they are store-bought or shop-made, jigs are often the difference between a positive shop experience and the need to go to a confessional next Sunday. I enjoy inventing and building my own purpose-made jigs, but I also will buy a good quality manufactured jig when it makes sense. My shop is full of them, and when I put them to use I am a happy camper.
So take it from an old shop rat: jigs are one of the keys to woodworking happiness!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
