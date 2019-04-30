The WORX 20V Sandeck 5-in-1 Multi-Sander does the jobs of a 5-in. random-orbit sander, quarter-sheet finishing sander and detail sander. Plus, its detail sanding pad is equipped with finger and contour attachments for fitting into tight spaces and around curves.

What sets this versatile, cordless multi-sander apart is its exclusive power transmission design with Mode Max Technology that maximizes the performance of each sanding function.

“Most multi-sanders perform well in their primary mode but invariably lose performance in others,” says Jeannie White, WORX product manager. “However, the Sandeck 5-in-1 Multi-Sander provides power transfer that’s specific to the sanding task at hand. Each sanding pad has a unique interface designed to optimize its efficiency, so there’s zero application compromise.”

When Sandeck’s 5-in. random-orbit sanding pad is attached, it makes small ellipses during operation where no two orbits are the same. This leaves a smooth, swirl-free finish. The multi-sander’s orbital diameter is 3/32 in.

In the quarter-sheet finishing pad “mode,” the sanding speed ranges from 4,000 to 10,000 orbits per minute (no-load). Depending on grit selection, the sanding action varies from fast, aggressive material removal to fine smoothing, prior to staining or painting. The quarter-sheet sander’s pad dimensions are 4-1/2 in. x 5-1/2 in.

Sandeck’s detail sanding pad with finger and contour attachments will be handy for sanding hard-to-reach areas, such as corners in drawers and cabinets, between spindles on stairways, along curves and in other confined spaces. The detail sander’s pad dimensions are 5-1/2 in. x 3-1/2 in.

Changing sanding pads is quick and easy. Sandeck’s innovative clamping system employs Hyperlock®, which exerts one ton of clamping pressure to prevent sanding pad slippage. Sanding speeds are controlled with a five-setting, variable-speed dial. Sanding dust funnels into the DustStop™micro-filter box, which can be removed easily for emptying.

Weighing 4.4 lbs. with battery installed, the sander is powered by a 20V MAX Lithium, 2.0 Ah battery with a built-in power gauge indicator to show the charge level. The 20-volt battery pack is part of the WORX Power Share program and is compatible with other WORX DIY and lawn and garden tools.

The Sandeck Multi-Sander comes with a 20V MAX Lithium, 2.0 Ah battery; 5-hour charger; removable dust port; and 5-in. random-orbit, quarter-sheet finishing and detail sander attachments. Detail finger and contour attachments also are provided, as well as 15 assorted sanding sheets and a storage bag.

The WORX 20V Sandeck 5-in-1 Multi-Sander (model WX820L, $119.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers, including Amazon. It is covered by the WORX three-year warranty.