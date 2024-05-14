Yellowwood Anyone?

Rob Johnstone and I often share photos of our woodturning exploits. About a month ago, he texted me a photo of a stash of Kentucky yellowwood he’d procured recently (see below). It’s not a species either of us are familiar with, making it even more exciting!
According to a quick web search, Cladrastis kentukea is one of the rarest trees in eastern North America. It’s found principally in isolated areas of Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina, west to Oklahoma, Missouri, Indiana and Alabama. This flowering tree produces yellow to pale brown wood that’s heavy, hard and close-grained. It sounds perfect for woodturning, and I’ve got to say I’m envious of his find!
Do any of you folks in the southeast or otherwise have experience with yellowwood? We’d love to hear your feedback about it. Rob has informed me that he’s planning to turn his first yellowwood bowl by Friday. If you’re curious about how it turns out, be sure to check out Robjohnstonewoodworker.com/blog. Thanks in advance for sharing your insights about the wood with us!
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
