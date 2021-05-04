Your National Woodworking Month Projects – Part One

Last Month, Rob asked for you to share your National Woodworking Month projects with us and you responded! Over the next few weeks, we’ll be sharing photos of the projects you sent us throughout April! We hope you enjoy and are inspired by the hard work of your fellow woodworkers!

Paul Hofheins

Tonawanda, NY

I just finished this end grain butcher block table for my daughter’s anniversary. It is made of walnut, cherry, maple and oak.

-Herb Brodie

Chestertown, MD

Here is my latest project, a 9 x 13 cherry and walnut cutting board finished with walnut oil.

-Bob Weaver

This is a photo of a “Queen Anne” style desk made for my son. It is made of cherry and features Blumotion drawer slides.

-Jerome A. Armbruster

Cincinnati, Ohio

My latest project, in walnut. It’s my latest variation on a theme of useful end tables.

Charles Carney

Newtown, CT

To replace the old central panel of a door a friend of mine asked for a new panel and I decided to make a 3D panel. Pictures show the final result.

Alexis Herrera

More to come throughout the month of May! Thank you all again!