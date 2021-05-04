Your National Woodworking Month Projects – Part One

by Reader SubmittedMay 4, 2021
Last Month, Rob asked for you to share your National Woodworking Month projects with us and you responded! Over the next few weeks, we’ll be sharing photos of the projects you sent us throughout April! We hope you enjoy and are inspired by the hard work of your fellow woodworkers!

Paul Hofheins
Tonawanda, NY

Holder for three flower vases

I just finished this end grain butcher block table for my daughter’s anniversary. It is made of walnut, cherry, maple and oak.

-Herb Brodie
Chestertown, MD

Butcher Block tabletop

Full butcher block kitchen table

Here is my latest project, a 9 x 13 cherry and walnut cutting board finished with walnut oil.

-Bob Weaver

Cutting board made from cherry and walnut wood

This is a photo of a “Queen Anne” style desk made for my son. It is made of cherry and features Blumotion drawer slides.

-Jerome A. Armbruster
Cincinnati, Ohio

Cherry Queen Anne writing desk

My latest project, in walnut. It’s my latest variation on a theme of useful end tables.

Charles Carney
Newtown, CT

Classic walnut end table

To replace the old central panel of a door a friend of mine asked for a new panel and I decided to make a 3D panel. Pictures show the final result.

Alexis Herrera

Parts for making 3D door panel

Laying out 3d door panel pieces

Cutting edge pieces of 3D door panel

3D Door panel with pieces marked

Installed 3D door panel

More to come throughout the month of May! Thank you all again!

