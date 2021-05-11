Your National Woodworking Month Projects – Part Two

We’re continuing our exhibition of the great projects that you sent us during National Woodworking month. Stay tuned throughout May as we show off more of your projects and randomly select three winners!

Here is a picture for National Woodworking Month. It’s a carving made from a piece of wood I found in the forest.

-Scott Beyer

This is my latest project, a Morris chair in quarter sawn white oak.

-Sam Morris

I just completed this keepsake box.

-Mike Orlasky

Here is my corner cabinet.

-Dave Busta

Decorah, Iowa

A of the bowl I made using a Ringmaster. Domestic and exotic woods.

-Robert Newton

Sheboygan, WI





I just completed this Urn for our Grand dog (Chocolate Lab, we all miss him) he passed away last year. I selected a really nice figured Walnut for the main body and added an insert of Ash so I could engrave Name and Dates on the lighter coloured wood. The project is finished with multiple coats of Tung Oil and the last two coats were taken back to matte finish with 0000 Steel Wool. The size is 7″ tall and 4″ diameter.

I am very proud of how it turned out and I hope my Son and his family will like it.

-Peter Fabricius

Woodturner, Ontario

