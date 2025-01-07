Your Words of Wisdom

One of my responsibilities with Rockler involves answering customer questions about our newer products. And while all of us at Rockler, including call support specialists, store associates and many others involved with product development and the website, are happy to answer your questions, I’m often impressed by how quickly and helpfully other customers come to one another’s aid. Sometimes, within only an hour or two of a question being posted on a product page, a fellow woodworker provides a courteous and informative reply. I shouldn’t be a bit surprised by this because we woodworkers are, by and large, generous with our insights and information. We want to help one another avoid confusion, gain clarity about valuable products we use and appreciate, and share what we’ve learned. It shows me how collaborative we are and how much community mindset helps this craft in so many ways. Thank you for offering your input and support of Rockler’s products and lending a helping hand to fellow woodworkers. What a great way to pay it forward!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

How to Set Up and Use a Hand Plane

Ian Kirby demonstrates the proper setup and use of one of woodworking’s most common hand tools: the hand plane.

Router Table Fundamentals



Router tables come in all sizes — from portable, lightweight frameworks to substantial cabinets with cast-iron tables. You can make your own or purchase all or some of the components ready-made.

Universal Clamping Table

You’ll appreciate the “third hand” this T-slotted tabletop accessory offers for glue-ups, machining operations and more.

Old-Fashioned Music Box

This hand-cranked music-making machine taps out a short tune on a xylophone.











