Your Words of Wisdom

by Matt HockingJan 7, 2025

Chris Marshall photo

One of my responsibilities with Rockler involves answering customer questions about our newer products. And while all of us at Rockler, including call support specialists, store associates and many others involved with product development and the website, are happy to answer your questions, I’m often impressed by how quickly and helpfully other customers come to one another’s aid. Sometimes, within only an hour or two of a question being posted on a product page, a fellow woodworker provides a courteous and informative reply. I shouldn’t be a bit surprised by this because we woodworkers are, by and large, generous with our insights and information. We want to help one another avoid confusion, gain clarity about valuable products we use and appreciate, and share what we’ve learned. It shows me how collaborative we are and how much community mindset helps this craft in so many ways. Thank you for offering your input and support of Rockler’s products and lending a helping hand to fellow woodworkers. What a great way to pay it forward!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

How to Set Up and Use a Hand Plane

Ian Kirby demonstrates the proper setup and use of one of woodworking’s most common hand tools: the hand plane.

Router Table Fundamentals

Rockler adjustable router table cabinet
Router tables come in all sizes — from portable, lightweight frameworks to substantial cabinets with cast-iron tables. You can make your own or purchase all or some of the components ready-made.

Universal Clamping Table

Using an MDF clamping table with t-tracks
You’ll appreciate the “third hand” this T-slotted tabletop accessory offers for glue-ups, machining operations and more.

Old-Fashioned Music Box

Xylophone-style music box
This hand-cranked music-making machine taps out a short tune on a xylophone.

From Our Sponsor

Up to 25% Off Router Tables, Bits, Jigs and More Through 1/9
Up to 33% Off Select Jigs - Through 1/9
Save up to 25% Off Select Dust Collection Through 1/9
Free Flexiport Tool Hose Kit with Click Connect and Hose with Purchase of Dust Right HEPA Dust Extractor Until 1/9
Up to 20% Off Shop Stands and Accessories
Shop Rockler's New Product Selection

Sale prices expire 12/31/2024 unless otherwise listed. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.

Posted in: