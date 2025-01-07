Your Words of Wisdom

One of my responsibilities with Rockler involves answering customer questions about our newer products. And while all of us at Rockler, including call support specialists, store associates and many others involved with product development and the website, are happy to answer your questions, I’m often impressed by how quickly and helpfully other customers come to one another’s aid. Sometimes, within only an hour or two of a question being posted on a product page, a fellow woodworker provides a courteous and informative reply. I shouldn’t be a bit surprised by this because we woodworkers are, by and large, generous with our insights and information. We want to help one another avoid confusion, gain clarity about valuable products we use and appreciate, and share what we’ve learned. It shows me how collaborative we are and how much community mindset helps this craft in so many ways. Thank you for offering your input and support of Rockler’s products and lending a helping hand to fellow woodworkers. What a great way to pay it forward!
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
How to Set Up and Use a Hand Plane
Router Table Fundamentals
Universal Clamping Table
Old-Fashioned Music Box
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 12/31/2024 unless otherwise listed. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.