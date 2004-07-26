Does Age Make Wood Harder?

by Reader SubmittedJul 26, 2004

I have been given some oak wood that is very dense and almost as hard to saw as steel. It wears out saws, saw blades, and router bits as if they were wood and the material was steel – not vice versa. It seems to me that the older wood gets, the harder it is to cut, saw and chisel. Is that your experience?

Michael Dresdner: Interesting observation, but I must admit not one that I have experienced, with the singular exception of petrified wood, a very different situation. In fact, I’ve seen a lot of wood get weaker over time, mostly due to rot, bugs, breakdown due to sunlight and oxygen, and fatigue from stresses.

I do agree that one often comes across particular pieces of wood that show characteristics beyond the norm for the species. Usually, I regard these the same way as I regard Tour de France star Lance Armstrong – a normal member of our species with abnormal abilities.

Rick White: Definitely, if you’ve got old-growth, it does seem like it gets brittle or more hard. In trees from old-growth cuttings, if you look at them, the grain is much tighter – not as open – and the pores are nice and tight. You can tell it’s a slower growing (and harder) tree.

    I don’t remember the article source, or if it was ten or twenty years ago I read it, but it offers food for thought. It was about the pressure it took to pull a nail out of oak after a set amount of time.

    I realize much of the holding power came from oxidation of the nail, but it might be other things were at play. Regardless, the article pointed out a nail could be pulled out with, say, a hundred fifty pounds force when just inserted, but required as much as around seven hundred pounds a year down the road.