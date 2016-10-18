Best Finish for a Mahogany Adirondack Chair?

by Chris MarshallOct 18, 2016
Best Finish for a Mahogany Adirondack Chair?

I am making an Adirondack chair out of African mahogany, but I’m not sure what type of finish to use. I live in the Los Angeles area. We get mostly SUN here — no snow and hardly much rain. I have been woodworking for about 50 years, but all of that was making indoor furniture, so I am not sure if a stain would be my best choice for the chair or something else. I want to keep the look of the African mahogany. Any help would be welcome. – Brian Finnegan

Chris Marshall: Finishing outdoor furniture is a common reader question we get at the magazine, and it’s a sensible one. After all, once you’ve put time and effort into designing and building a new Adirondack chair, who wouldn’t want it to last as long as possible and look as good as the day it left the shop? But sunlight and wood aren’t a marriage made in heaven. Add occasional moisture to the equation, and that just complicates things all the more. UV sunlight will eventually fade the wood’s color to silvery gray unless you are determined about maintaining the finish, and both water and sunlight will typically compromise a hard film-forming finish like varnish and cause it to crack and peel.

So, my advice? First, since you mentioned you want to keep the “look” of the mahogany, I would stain the chair with a tinted deck finish to prevent the wood from fading to gray. You’ll have a bunch of nice stain colors from which to choose, and if you go with a semitransparent formula, you’ll be able to see the wood grain through the color. If the chair starts to look dry and faded, just the clean the wood and re-stain it. Second, find a shady spot for your chair, and you’ll prolong that nice stain color.  I would skip a film-forming finish altogether, to eliminate the possibility of having to strip and refinish it someday if the coating fails.

We’ve written on the subject of exterior finishes before in the eZine, so you might find the following two links helpful. Here was a question about the best finish for an exterior door (click here). And this post might be useful, too: it’s a more general overview of exterior finishes (click here).

Good luck with your chair project! African mahogany is fun wood to work with, and it will make a handsome-looking Adirondack chair.

  • richflynn

    “find a shady spot for your chair”

    The closest thing to divorce in 51 years. Yes, now I am refinishing two chairs and a table.

  • John Glenn

    Brian, I make cedar deck chairs on a regular basis and have found marine spar varnish to be the best, so far. I’m in Alaska where we get all the weather and the spar varnish has held up for me. It does not taint or change the color of the cedar but enhances the wood and protects it. If someone has a better idea I will be open to their suggestions.

    • Richard Lake

      I’ve mixed spar varnish with high end deck oil and really liked the finish. Soaks into the wood better than varnish alone. Saves having to thin varnish for first coat. I use the same idea for decks and outdoor gates I’ve made.Don’t know if it would work in Alaska .

      • KellyCraig

        What you just did was convert a mediocre poly finish to a long oil finish, which is what most high end marine grade finishes are.

        Long oil is a way of saying more oil was added to the finish. Of course, the opposite is a short oil finish, which is more suitable for interior uses.

  • Bill hill

    I live in the southeast and have some fir posts/slats on the outside porch and railings. For 10 years I fought the discoloring and mildew with spar varnishes which would peel and even $100/gallon marine varnish which fared no better. Two years ago someone put me onto WOCA exterior oil. I removed all the old finish down to the bare wood and oiled the wood. I reoil every 6 months and the wood has not darkened and the oil obviously does not peel. Totally satisfied. WOCA is a Danish plant based oil. Bill

  • steve s

    use Sikkens. not spar vanish. also do not use any product that has linseed oil in it. lindseed oil is great for gunstocks, not outdoor wood projects. it can turn the wood black if the wood has any moisture.
    Sikkens is a European company that has been around for over 200 years. the product has synthetic resins. if using this product, sand wood thoroughly and wipe down with denatured alcohol. the denatured alcohol will clean and pick up the natural oils that comes to the surface after sanding. i have worked in a paint store for over 11 years and i found this to be better than spar varnish (will yellow in a few years), cabots, flood…etc. i live here in the pacific northwest and the wet weather is unforgivable.
    if you use this product and decide not to sand and wipe with alcohol, you will regret it. the finish will not be even. it will look blotchy. i have used Sikkens products for years after being introduced and i have been amazed at what the product claims and does. you won’t be disappointed. Sikkens does not have a lot of solids like the other products and sikkens will make the wood look “wet” after it’s dry…. the woodgrain sticks out and it’s just memorizing.
    i highly recommend Sikkens! don’t look for Sikkens at a big box store(lowes, homedepot). the company cater to small businesses for quality control.

  • William Goodwin

    Brian,
    When I build outdoor furniture, I commonly use Cypress. However, Mahogany is also a great choice. I don’t mind the wood graying over time. I actually like the color. I do however use a preservative rather than a surface finish like varnish. Something like Thompson’s Water Seal which is clear does a very nice job because it soaks in and does not sit on the surface. I usually apply it was some type of a spray bottle and rub it in with the cloth. It will get one coat when new and then every three or four years another quick coat. The set of Adirondack chairs that are at my cabin up in Maine are there now for 10 years and still looking very good.
    BillG

  • Jim Pitman

    Has anyone had a chance to see how well the exterior grade polyurethane finishes hold up long-term? I used the interior stuff to refinish a hard wear area of flooring several years ago and it still looks like new.

  • Javiersteva

    If you want to keep the new wood color I would use spar urethane in clear or a marine grade varnish. Thin the first coat for good penetration and as a sealer. Then at least 2 coats on top.

  • KellyCraig

    I’m a fan of old technology.

    Surface coats always go south because they are not maintained, do not seal all six sides of given board and do not move with the expansion and contraction of the wood.

    For starters, I would begin an aggressive series of applications of
    non-hardening oils thinned to penetrate the wood and replace lost
    moisture, which results in shrinking and, eventually, splitting and
    cracking.

    Initially, I would keep applying oil as long as the wood absorbed the applications. When it stopped, I’d apply another coat and walk away. Given time, this coat would, also, wick into the wood.

    The more seasoned and dry the wood, the more it will absorb oil.

    When I was satisfied with the amount of oil, I might add some poly, to seal the oil in and moisture out. I wouldn’t add more than about twenty-five percent and, again, I’d keep adding as the wood took it in.

    If desired, one could experiment by adding pine tar to the oil and thinner mix. Thinned, the mix would will soak in and, just as the tar did for boat seams, it would begin seal wood cells.

    No finish is maintenance free, but this could go a long ways to reducing maintenance needed to preserve the wood.

    Letting the wood gray, rather than treat it, will, in time, result in the cracks and splits noted above.