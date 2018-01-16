BORA Pedestal Roller Duo

by Chris MarshallJan 16, 2018
BORA Pedestal Roller Duo

BORA Portamate has two new solutions to provide extra workpiece support when using table saws and other shop machinery: the Adjustable Pedestal Roller (model PM-5090) and Tri-Function Multi-Directional Pedestal Roller (model PM-5093). They’re designed to be portable, flexible and to offer rock-solid stability.

Both versions feature BORA’s patented wedge lock that supports up to 300-lb. loads and an 11-1/4-in.-long roller. An adjustable foot with non-slip rubber feet offers greater stability on uneven or slippery floor surfaces, and the powder-coated steel stand is height-adjustable: from 25 to 43-3/4 in. These pedestals fold flat for storage.

The head on the PM-5093 rotates to three positions to offer even more flexibility. A quick pivot handle releases the head to change between the long single roller, eight individual bearings or a stationary flat surface.

BORA PortaMate’s PM-5090 sells for $45 and the PM-5093 is $55.

Posted in:

, , , ,