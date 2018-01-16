BORA Portamate has two new solutions to provide extra workpiece support when using table saws and other shop machinery: the Adjustable Pedestal Roller (model PM-5090) and Tri-Function Multi-Directional Pedestal Roller (model PM-5093). They’re designed to be portable, flexible and to offer rock-solid stability.

Both versions feature BORA’s patented wedge lock that supports up to 300-lb. loads and an 11-1/4-in.-long roller. An adjustable foot with non-slip rubber feet offers greater stability on uneven or slippery floor surfaces, and the powder-coated steel stand is height-adjustable: from 25 to 43-3/4 in. These pedestals fold flat for storage.

The head on the PM-5093 rotates to three positions to offer even more flexibility. A quick pivot handle releases the head to change between the long single roller, eight individual bearings or a stationary flat surface.

BORA PortaMate’s PM-5090 sells for $45 and the PM-5093 is $55.