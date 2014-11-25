Can I Donate or Recycle Used Saw Blades?

by Chris MarshallNov 25, 2014
I have tried four or five different table saw blades before I settled on a general purpose Freud Fusion Blade for all my cutting. My question is what to do with these other blades? Are they recyclable, donate-able or what? – Don Price

Chris Marshall: You can recycle old saw blades, but just a few blades probably will be worth little, if anything, to a scrap metal dealer. Here’s another idea I’ve tried: contact the shop teachers of the middle and high schools in your area. If your school system is as budget-strapped as mine is, I bet those teachers would love to get some good quality, free saw blades for the school’s woodworking saws. My local middle school shop teacher was elated when I donated some blades, because they were much better quality than he normally buys, and he didn’t care a wink that they were used. I’m sure they are cutting wood in that school shop today. Or, try another worthy nonprofit, such as Habitat for Humanity.

  • Mike

    I am not sure if anyone will take to recycle, bur when my blades are too fare gone to use anymore, I paint on them. I have painted farm and ranch scenes on old blades for years, with acrylic paint and then clear coat them. To some people, the stop by my shop just to see if I have any of the blades painted and available to sell. I still do not have one in my house, they sell like hotcakes.

  • Nigel Kenny

    I recently picked up a 14″ tungsten carbide tipped blade that had lost most of it tips. A little doctoring, cleaning in an acid bath and a wire brush with an angle grinder got a great shine, then added a clock mechanism with the expansion slots making the 1/4 segments, very simple very tidy and great addition to the mancave bar.

  • Guy Nevins

    Saw blades can be re-sharpened. Most will come out better than the original if you use a reputable sharpener. I am still using an 80tooth blade that I repaired damaged & missing teeth ( about 10 ) & then resharpened about 15 years ago. When I have blades too far damaged to be repaired, I usually paint them bright colors, then use them for target practice.

  • G L Brown

    Hey Don ship them to me, I’ll dispose of them. email me tractorman at charter.net

  • dan

    As a wood shop teacher any usable tool is greatly appreciated.

  • Bob B

    A good idea about donating to a local school, but, sadly, as a retired shop teacher, I can tell you that many or most of these programs have become extinct. You may want to try a vo-tech school as an alternative.

  • Ronald Lambier

    If you can get all of the teeth ground or broken off as in carbide. You can glue sanding sheets to the blades and end up with perfect sanding discs to be used in your table or chop saw that can also be set at the required miter angles from which your initial cut was made. Great for those who do, segmented turning as well.

  • Dan Valleskey

    I talked to a fellow at a flea market/ craft booth, he and wife painted scenes on them. They were glad to pay a little bit for worn out blades.

  • Gary Petty

