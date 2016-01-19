Can I Mix Oil-based Stain into Epoxy?

by Chris MarshallJan 19, 2016
Can I Mix Oil-based Stain into Epoxy?

I’m thinking of using a long-setting (30 minute) epoxy to make up some glue joints, and I want to tint the epoxy to match an existing finish so that the glue joint is less obvious. I would like to use an oil-based, pigmented stain as the coloring agent.  Will adding this stain to the mixed epoxy in any way compromise the bonding strength of the cured product? – John Cusimano

Tim Inman: You can tint epoxy with dry rare-earth powdered colors. Do NOT tint with anything like oil paint pigments or acrylics. Do NOT use stains or solvents either. Do NOT add aniline dyes! They will turn the epoxy into rubber sometimes. Epoxy mixtures are critical. Do it right and you get what you want: a strong bond and an excellent hardness. If you mix solvents or other oily, gooey things into the epoxy, you might very well get something you do not want.

Personally, I usually default to a little very fine sanding dust from the wood I’m using as my source of color. It doesn’t take much to do the trick. Compare epoxy to glass. When you view through the glass the ordinary way — as if looking through a window — the glass seems clear. But, when you view through the glass the ‘’edge” way, the glass appears to be green. The color of the glass concentrates in the deep cross-section view. Guess which view will be the “ordinary” view with an epoxy repair? Right! You’ll usually be looking into the deep cross-section of the adhesive just like the glass — and whatever color you added will compound in its intensity. Go easy and always do a test before launching on your project. Epoxy, once in and hardened, will have to be sawed or cut out to be corrected.

Chris Marshall: I’ve have good luck using Homestead Transfast® powdered dye mixed with 5-minute epoxy as a wood filler/colorant. It’s cured hard enough for that application and seems to stand the test of time pretty well. But, I’ve never used that mixture as adhesive to bond wood together—just as a filler—so I can’t attest to its bond strength. Fellow readers, any advice for John you’d like to share? I bet the boat builders/restorers among us could add to this conversation! Please chime in.

413QADyeMix2

Posted in:

, , ,

  • I have used trans tint dye with west system epoxy and it has worked fine. I used it to glue a miter joint that had knot that right in the joint. No problem and I would do it again.

  • Robert

    There are a number of tints on the market for epoxies, which are marketed often as specific to certain types of epoxies. They may be more universal than the marketing suggests, but if you google the type of epoxy you want to use and include the word tint, you should be able to find one that is compatible.

  • Rob Scrimgeour

    I have had a lot of success using coloured chalk to tint clear epoxy – I scrape a small amount of chalk with a sharp blade, directly in to one component. Starting with say an orange or yellow colour, it comes out far too bright, but adding a small amount of green tones it to a brown colour, which can be adjusted with experimentation.

  • Michael Anderson

    I too have used TransTint dye in West System epoxy with good results. It is not indicated on the dye label but seems to work fine.

  • Moh Clark

    A good tight glue joint should be invisible if the wood and the grain matches on both sides. Finishing usually takes place after glueup, and cured exoxy is stainable anyway.

  • Labor Tank

    I use rustoleum oil based paint ALL THE TIME with 24 hour cure 2 part epoxy. The results are amazing. Also, you can use the acrylic artist paints found in the art supply aisle of walmart for a few bucks a tube and the results are also amazing!