I have a new saw that is beginning to rust, as I don’t heat my garage. I remember reading somewhere that Coke is good for removing rust stains. Would that be just straight Coca-Cola, or diluted Coke? Or is there a better way without an abrasive?

Carol Reed: Drink the Coke and use WD-40 and 400 grit wet/dry sandpaper. It is easy. Then apply several coats of paste wax to control rust formation in the future.