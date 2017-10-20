Maker Spotlight: Brad Rodriguez, Katie Cleveland, and David Picciuto

In recent years, the Internet has removed much of the expense and heavy lifting of producing woodworking how-to content for a large audience. Online publishing has made it much easier for anyone to share their building tips and projects. But as the costs were removed, in some cases, so were the quality filters. As with all types of information and content online, not everything can be trusted. To help save you the time of sorting through all the not-so-good sources, we’re shining a light in every issue on Internet woodworkers and makers we see doing interesting work of high quality. Here are our first three.

Brad Rodriguez took a path to woodworking familiar to many of us: an interest in building things and the purchase of a house needing some serious attention. Brad’s projects are practical and really well-received. Here are a couple examples of his work. You’ll find a lot more project instructions and plans on his site FixThisBuildThat.com.

This Mobile Miter Saw Station features fold-down support wings and a lower storage space for a shop vacuum. Check out the complete step-by-step instructions for this Miter Saw Station here.

This DIY Sideboard project features a rough-sawn walnut top and inset doors and drawers. Check out the complete step-by-step instructions for the DIY Sideboard project here.

Katie Cleveland has successfully taken over her husband’s workshop, and he’s more than OK with it. Katie’s entry into the blogging world came after she started building furniture for their new home. Saving money and getting just what you are after are the core of her blog. If you subscribe to our eZine, Katie will be familiar to you from our March 2017 Today’s Woodworker profile. Here are a couple examples of her work. You’ll find a lot more project instructions and plans on her site Addicted2DIY.com.

This DIY Rustic Dresser project features frame-and-panel drawer and door fronts. Six deep drawers and a large middle section with three shelves provides tons of storage for her son’s clothes. Check out the complete instructions for the DIY Rustic Dresser.

Katie’s DIY Outdoor Sectional Sofa is made with a combination of redwood and cedar. Pocket hole joinery makes this project easy to assemble. Check out the complete instructions for the DIY Outdoor Sectional Sofa.

David Picciuto offers solid woodworking projects and how-to information via seriously entertaining YouTube videos. David’s sense of humor is well-known across the how-to blogging community and has made him a leader in the field. Here are a couple examples of his work. You’ll find a lot more project instructions and plans on his site MakeSomething.tv.

You may recognize this bandsaw box, as he shared it with Woodworker’s Journal readers last December.

And, here’s a sample of the work you’ll find on the MakeSomething YouTube channel.

