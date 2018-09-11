Dust doesn’t always settle where it’s easy to clean up with standard-sized vacuum nozzles. But with Rockler’s new Dust Right® Detail Vacuum Kit, miniature chisel- and round-tip vacuuming tools can reach into the tightest spaces in your shop. Use them to clean out the inner workings and moving parts of your band saw, table saw and other power tools. Or, vacuum out the corners of shallow drawers, and clean out bins full of hardware without sucking up nuts and bolts. The mini nozzles slip easily into the openings of hollow turning projects, and you’ll find plenty of uses inside your home and automobile as well, from cleaning out dryer ducts and heat registers to cleaning out the trays in your car or truck.

The kit includes a glass-filled nylon handle with a 1-1/2-in. O.D. port that fits smaller shop vacuum hoses. A 24-in. length of flexible tubing inserts into this handle to accept the barbed ends of the two miniature vacuuming tools. The chisel-tip tool measures 7/8 in. wide at its widest point and 3-1/4 in. long without the barbed stem. The round-tipped tool is 7/16 in. x 5 in. long.

The Dust Right Detail Vacuum Kit (item 54299; $19.99) is available now and is compatible with Rockler’s Heavy-Duty Shop Vacuum Hoses (items 58350, 58904 and 50669, sold separately).