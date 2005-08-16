Gluing Up Corian

I have some Corian® scraps that I wish to glue together and turn on my lathe. What type of glue should I use?

John Swanson: CA (cyanoacrylate) or super glue will work. There is also a special glue that is used by installers to make thicker Corian.

John Brock: Corian requires its own special proprietary glue and gluing procedures. It seems to be difficult for those of us “not in the trade” to get these products and information on using them. I think that’s very unfortunate. It’s still pretty cool stuff.