Learn how to cut the half-lap joints that were used to make the dog dish holder project in the September/October 2017 issue of Woodworker’s Journal. Since all of the half-lap joints in this project are positioned the same distance (13⁄4″) from the part ends, the parts can all be cut in stages with one setup at a time. Use a stop block clamped to the fence, well in front of the blade, to keep the cut from binding. Use your test pieces to adjust your setup. The blade should be raised to half the height of the thickness of the wood (7/8″) for perfect half-laps. Run all the joints at one fence setting before repositioning the fence to widen the cuts. The resulting two pieces of each joint should slide together with a bit of friction.

