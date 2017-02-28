Oftentimes it’s easer to set bit and blade heights or fence locations using a physical object as a spacer, rather than referencing from graduations on a ruler or tape measure. That’s where this set of eight precision-milled setup blocks from Infinity Tools can help. Machined from black-anodized aluminum, it includes seven 3/4- x 4-in.-long blocks in 1/16-, 3/32-, 1/8-, 3/16-, 1/4-, 1/2-, and 3/4-in. thicknesses, providing a range of measurement options from 1/16 in. through 1-31/32 in. There’s also a “1-2-3” block that provides additional capacities of 1-, 2-, or 3-in. thicknesses for tool setups. Block thicknesses are accurate to +/-0.002 in.

White, laser-etched scales on the black finish contrast sharply for easy reading. An inch scale along one edge and end turn each setup block into a helpful 4-in. rule with 1/32-in. markings. The thickness of each block is etched into one face.

This set comes in a custom, foam-lined, latching case to keep the setup blocks clean and free of damage during storage or transport. There’s also a chart to help you select the correct block combinations for measurements from 1/16 in. and up in 1/32-in. increments.

The new 8-piece Precision Tool and Project Setup Blocks set (item 100-075) is currently selling for $89.90. Click here to learn more.