JET has made numerous user-friendly upgrades to its hybrid ProShop Table Saw, such as a newly designed arbor lock that makes blade changes quick and easy. It also now has a clear-view blade guard assembly with separate leaves that function independently of one another. The redesigned, quick-release riving knife has operator safety in mind to reduce the chance of kickback, and a convenient, oversized magnetic paddle “off” switch makes it easier to shut down the saw with a knee or without looking down at the switch.

“Our new JET ProShop Table Saw has upgraded features throughout,” says Michael D’Onofrio, JET’s product manager for woodworking. “We give the user options in choosing the saw with features that suit their shop needs.”

To that end, you can opt for the standard 30-in. rip fence guide rail system, or upgrade to the 52-in. version, and select cast-iron or stamped steel extension wings. JET’s innovative single-lock ProShop fence with a magnifier on the rail helps provide professional results. The 178-lb. left-tilt saw supports sheet goods and other dimensional lumber with the optional 52-in. maximum rip capacity to the right of the blade and 13-1/2 in. to the left.

The saw’s 1-3/4 hp, totally enclosed, fan-cooled single-phase motor is prewired for 120- or 230-volt operation, depending on the model you choose. Two oversized hand wheels raise/lower and bevel the blade, and an improved shroud surrounds it to improve dust-collection capabilities. With a 10” blade installed, the saw will cut through stock up to 3-1/8 in. thick at 90 degrees or 2-1/8-in. material when the blade is set to a 45-degree bevel angle. It also will accommodate 8-in. dado sets for making cuts up to 13/16 in. wide. A miter gauge, dado insert and low-profile riving knife are included.

The cast-iron table top with beveled edges measures 44 in. long x 27 in. wide. Underneath, the saw’s one-piece, powder-coated steel cabinet houses a heavy-duty trunnion for rigidity and support. The cabinet also provides external storage for saw accessories.

JET’s new 10” ProShop Table Saw comes in numerous iterations, depending on 30- or 52-in. guide rail options and whether the motor is wired for 120- or 230-volt operation. Pricing starts at $1,399.99, and JET covers your purchase with a 5-year warranty through its Red Assurance program.