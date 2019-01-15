A patented new routing accessory from Leigh Industries can bring dust and chip collection to your Porter-Cable 4200 series dovetail jig. The VRS1200 Vacuum & Router Support provides a full-width beam that mounts to the front of the dovetail jig with brackets, for improved stability during routing. A sliding box below the beam has a port that attaches to three sizes of shop vac nozzles (two adapters are included), and it follows your router as you move it along during routing to capture dust and debris at the source.

The accessory fits 4210, 4212 and 4216 Porter-Cable dovetail jigs. Leigh provides all the necessary hardware and an installation and setup guide to install it quickly and easily in about 15 minutes. No modifications to the dovetail jig are required.

Leigh’s new VRS1200 Vacuum & Router Support Kit is covered by a 5-year warranty and is priced at $79.