RIDGID continues to bring innovation and cordless convenience to the jobsite with the industry’s first single-stage Brushless 18-Volt Compressor. This unit has the ability to run off of either one RIDGID 18-volt lithium-ion battery or two batteries for extended runtime. (The compressor is not configured for AC corded operation.)

When powered by two 5 Ah batteries, RIDGID reports that it will drive up to 1,200 brad nails on a single charge.

The brushless motor is an oil-free design, needing no routine maintenance. It will pressurize the compressor’s one-gallon steel tank up to 120 psi, operating at a noise level of 77dBA. When set to 90 psi, the motor will deliver .9 standard cubic feet of air per minute. A locking regulator knob ensures that pressure levels will remain constant during use. RIDGID also makes the tank easy to drain, thanks to a quarter-turn ball valve.

A universal push-to-connect quick coupler will accept both automotive and industrial hose nipples. Its design offers single-hand connection convenience. Other user-friendly features on this 19-lb. machine are tank and outlet pressure gauges and a built-in hose wrap for on-board hose storage.

RIDGID’s new Brushless 18V One Gallon Air Compressor (model R0230) is available at Home Depot stores or at homedepot.com. It sells for $199 as a bare tool without batteries or air hose.