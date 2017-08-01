Rob, What Shop Floor Will You Pick?

by Chris MarshallAug 1, 2017
What is Rob planning to use for the floor in his new shop? I will be moving in a year or so (downsizing) and will have a concrete floor. In my current shop, I had an epoxy put down and it has held up well. Now I am wondering if hardwood or tile might be better. Your thoughts? – Jim Malach

Rob Johnstone: The floor is still in flux. I am likely going with a concrete floor as I have worked on epoxy floors and found them a bit slippery. Also, you need to allocate dollars where they can do the most for you, and I am thinking of a second story with an office/studio.

Chris Marshall: My current shop also has a plain concrete slab, but my previous one had a plywood floor. In terms of wear and tear on my legs and feet from standing on one or the other surface, I really haven’t noticed much of a difference — and that came as a big surprise at first. I thought for sure that concrete would be more taxing, but it just hasn’t played out to be true for me. There’s no getting around the fact that a long day is a long day in the shop, and eventually my legs get tired! But, I think what helps me most is to wear really comfortable shoes. I’ve become a fan of Merrell multipurpose hiking shoes with Vibram® soles. They last me about a year, wearing them every single day in the shop, and I can usually buy them for under $100. I’m currently on my fifth pair.

Comfort issues aside, either hardwood or tile will look great as a finished floor surface for a shop. Tile might be the better choice for scratch resistance – inevitably, your shop floor is going to take a beating over the long term. Keep that in mind. Tile also is probably the more economical option, when you consider the cost of hardwood flooring, a moisture barrier underneath it and the sanding and finishing costs that will be involved. With all the color and style options available, I think I’d pick resilient tile.

  • Chris Stolicky

    After many years of reading more people complaining about concrete floors than not, when I had the choice to build from scratch, I went with utility grade 3/4″ solid oak flooring. It was .99 cents a sq ft! I spent evenings for the better part of a month sorting pieces, and mixing coffee grinds (espresso, of course) and epoxy to fill the holes and splits, but it came out beautiful. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/4253c10d47ae19434612c788f159ee1936a9a614d6c8f59c4e36f360a13d2f0c.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/8af840ca828e6e744b353983f0567b009d45203bb1323b3a9ba2aa5be5eb9dbc.jpg

    • Jim Gottsch

      I had worked in industrial shops for years that had concret floors now I have bad legs from standing on it all these years. Any way I have a shop with maple floors and love it. If I drop something it won’t harm the tools and moving tools around is just as easy.

  • Joe Mazanec

    In my shop, I have 1/2 concrete floors and the other half is plywood. The plywood side had 12″ industrial floor tiles that were applied with mastic. It was the most dangerous floor I ever worked on. Sawdust on a slippery surface is an accident waiting to happen. I have removed all of the tiles. The mastic now provides a nice nonslip surface.
    If I was building a new shop…I would have concrete floors throughout. I would not use the cheapest guy or do it my self, you need a nicely finished floor to work on. If I wasn’t going the concrete route, I would use 2 layers of 3/4″ plywood. It will provide plenty of strength and stiffness, and if you really damage the floor, it can be replaced.
    Joe

  • Leslie Ohmart

    I went with concrete acid stained to a fern green and sealed with a two-part epoxy. The epoxy is OK. I have stripped some off if I try to drag something heavy on it. Slipperiness has not been a problem as most areas I stand in I covered with mats made from horse stall material. Even on areas with no matting and sawdust I don’t slip unless I start tearing around like The Roadrunner. Having spent long days in a pharmacy on concrete floors. I know that it makes a difference. I second the choice of hiking shoes. Merrill, Vasque, Salomon and Asolo have all served me well.

  • Paul Laraman

    I guess it doesn’t happen to expert woodworkers but I have been known to have dropped a workpiece on the floor and immediately wished I had wooden floor that would have been more foregiving than concrete!

  • Graeme Coles

    Several years ago, I was able to build a small workshop/studio at the end of my house, and had to bear in mind the possibility that I would eventually sell to some who would put their energies into housing teenagers or an elderly relative. So I poured a damp-proofed concrete slab that finished 75 mm below floor level, then put in a floor consisting of 50 mm firring (fixed to the concrete with Ramset nails and two-pot epoxy), then 25 mm strandboard screwed down with 38 mm CSK chipboard screws. The floor was finished with three coats of moisture-cured polyurethane, allowing me to chip off glue spills and the like. If it gets too scruffy, it will get a sanding and another coat. I will eventually replace the strandboard with home-machined tongue and groove flooring, of which there is a good deal about as a result of the demolition of around 9,000 houses and commercial buildings after the 2011 earthquakes here. Note that the wall framing is mounted on the concrete slab, and the linings were installed before the floor. The floor has power outlets wired in place…

  • Araldite

    The solution for a slippery epoxy floor is to broadcast sand on the surface while it is still wet. It doesn’t have to be perfect and it doesn’t take a lot, just enough to give it a bit of a gritty surface. That’s how professionals do garage floors.

  • Lee Axelson

    I went with concrete and it has in floor heat. My shop is 20 X 32. Love that floor especially in Wisconsin’s winter.