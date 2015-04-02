According to industry insiders, power tool manufacturer Steel City Tool Works has closed its doors and sold its remaining inventory to a Canadian firm.

Steel City has manufactured a broad line of stationary and benchtop woodworking tools, with innovations like granite work surfaces, for many years.

Although the Canadian company may restart the brand in the future, no certainty or timeframe has been reported to us. The voicemail message on Steel City’s toll-free line is now directing customer tool inquiries or service issues back to the distributors from which their tools were purchased. It also announces that Tuesday, March 31, was the company’s last day of business.

Axiom Precision, a CNC-focused tool company that displayed with Steel City at the IWF show in Atlanta last summer is moving forward and has no affiliation with Steel City Tool Works at this time.