It’s easy to make strong dowel joints with the Triton Doweling Joiner Tool. Dowel joints are a great way to reinforce woodworking joints. You can use a drill/driver to make dowel joints, but the Triton Doweling Joiner makes this task even easier. We take a closer look at this tool and show you how it works.

Tool: Triton TDJ600 Doweling Joiner