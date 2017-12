Is there a handy recipe for making tack cloth? I recall a simple formula using turpentine, linseed oil and cheesecloth.

Richard Jones: A damp rag will pick up dust nicely between sanding. Water or mineral spirits both work well. Dampen the rag and squeeze it out thoroughly before use.

Michael Dresdner: Obviously, a rag dampened with water is cheaper, smells less, and can be reused again and again by rinsing or washing it, and it is every bit as effective as anything else.