by Chris MarshallSep 15, 2015
Any Tricks for Peeling the Backing from Carpet Tape?

How do you start to remove the plastic backing from 1-inch double-sided tape without lifting the actual tape right off again? There must be a trick to do this, just to get it started (then, of course, it peels right off). I’ll appreciate any helpful ideas. – Heinz Jaeger

Chris Marshall: I wouldn’t want to be without double-sided carpet tape in the shop. It’s helped me in so many different ways over the years, but that backing layer can be frustrating to remove. I don’t have a great solution for getting it off, but I do want to share a trick that Richard Koury, a fellow reader, sent into the magazine eight years ago (see below).

In terms of what I do when I apply it, I press it down really firmly and burnish the end of the tape repeatedly with my fingernail to make sure the adhesive is stuck down to the substrate (wood, plywood, metal, etc.) well. If the sticky tape isn’t firmly adhered, you end up wrestling with both the backing and the tape layer peeling up at the same time. Then, I scrape the end of the backing with a fingernail, and that usually lifts the end or a corner of the backing up for easier peeling. I’ve also found that the backing on mesh-type tape peels off better than older forms of double-sided tape that were made of a film material (closer to office tape) instead of mesh.

Richard Koury: Separating the backing paper from double-sided tape can be hard to do, especially for those of us whose dexterity may have diminished over the years, but here’s my trick: Just make a slit through the backing at one corner to form a triangle, with a sharp utility knife. Now slip your knife blade under the slit and lift the backing up far enough so you can grab it with your fingers to peel it off. The little triangle of backing paper that’s left in the corner is easy to lift off the same way — with the knife blade.

  • Ray Everett

    Any tricks to getting the sticky goo that is left over after peeling the wood pieces apart?
    Sometimes a chisel damages the wood, a putty knife isn’t sharp enough and Goo-Gone works but leaves a stain on the wood.
    Help!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Tool Enthusiast

      I had the same issue removing the annoying glue that price tags used by big box stores leave on stock I run out to get at the last minute. The best solution I’ve found is to use a freshly sharpened and burnished scraper. You can control the pressure to just take off a very thin layer focused around the glued area. Works great for squeeze out as well!

    • Wayne Zacher

      When I use double sided tape for temporary jobs like routing with a
      template, I apply packing tape to both pieces, apply double sided tape
      on top of the packing tape on one piece and bring both pieces together.
      After completing the job, prize the pieces apart.The double sided tape
      tack remains on the packing tape.The packing tape is then removed easily
      from both pieces.

  • TLM80209

    As someone who uses carpet tape to temporarily install carpet on a professional bases, I agree with the above methods. Another option after making sure the tape is firmly adhered to the substrate, is to use a utility knife as a scraper to scape at the corner area of the backing until you’ve worn a small hole in it down to the tape. The resulting frayed bits of backing can then be picked at, and the backing pealed away. Another hint: always tear the tape, never cut it. Tearing the tape while pulling tends to leave a tail on the backing.

  • Richard Bonvouloir

    I found sliding a less the razor sharp chisel under a corner will usually find its way under the backing. The next step is to push the backing over and crease it with the chisel to create a triangular tab. With a little practice you can do it in one quick motion.

  • David Hamilton

    I usually just take the sharp point of my utility knife and prick back away from the edge of the backing no more than an 8th of and inch and using a lifting motion with the knife will break the bond between the two so you can get hold of it and peel the rest of the way.

  • signal11

    I started peeling the backing off while the tape is still on the roll. When I do cut/tear a piece off, the backing is already removed. It’s only mildly aggravating to get it to stick to the project instead of your fingers, but I can do it relatively easily. One other option would be to handle the un-backed tape with some wax paper or a scrap of the original backing (that you’ll have to cut off eventually when it’s 2-3 feet long).

  • John Cusimano

    Mineral spirits will dissolve the adhesive on double-faced tape for easy removal and will not leave a stain.

  • redandbon

    I store a 1 1/4″ drywall screw with my 2-sided tape. The sharp tip works perfectly.