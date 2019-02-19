Valentine’s Gifts from the Shop?

Last week, Joanna asked if you make shop-made gifts for Valentine’s Day – and if, perhaps those might have been originally intended for Christmas gifts. Turns out at least one woodworker did use “leftovers” from a previous gift-giving occasion. – Editor

“I try to do something each year, but some years are too busy with other stuff.

This year’s gift was made several years ago when I made multiple jewelry boxes for a couple of granddaughters’ high school graduations. Those were given, and two were left. One is now being decorated by a very talented student who is an incredible artist [not me] with vines around the base and roses on the tops. I can’t wait to see the look on her face when she sees it!” – Gordon Patnude

Others don’t necessarily shower their sweethearts with gifts from the shop. – Editor

“No, I stick with chocolate and flowers.” – Tom Hinaman

“Holidays are celebrated with loved ones and gifts. Gifts from the shop are wonderful and very personal. Unfortunately, my wife thinks that only store-bought means anything. So holidays for this woodworker sometimes are saddened. On the bright side, family members and friends love gifts from my shop — jewelry boxes, cutting boards, jewelry and whatever else I hear someone whispering a hint of.” – Frank Vidmar

It seems, also, that several readers found offense at a casual mention of “Galentine’s Day” as a celebration of women’s friendships. – Editor

“Do you really have to insert such foolish stuff as the Galentine? We see all too much of such destruction of our long-time traditions in our insipid media today.” -Jeff Wright

“After being a subscriber to Woodworker’s Journal and purchasing your magazine for years, I am dropping any subscription and will not purchase any of your items in the future. I’m disappointed in your support of Galentines day and treating so nonchalant.” – Jerry Easley

“Keep your ‘Galentine’s’ crap to yourself. It’s just another effort by women to push men out of the picture (Or, if they don’t have a man, or require a man, to feel better about themself). Valentine’s has always been about celebrating one’s ‘crush,” could be male or female I suppose. Certain groups seem to think they need to change everything to fit their agenda. Like Thanksgiving. Some people no longer want, or feel a need, to be thankful so, let’s just call it ‘friendsgiving.’ We can hijack the holiday to make us feel better and celebrate our lack of belonging.” – Dan Bylsma