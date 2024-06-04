Last week, Chris wondered what your favorite Rockler products are. A few readers share their picks. – Editor

“So far, my favorite Rockler item has been the Jig-It Knob and Pull Pro Drilling Guide (item 53038). I have used it on three kitchen remodel projects so far with perfect results.” – Bob Sofchek

“I’ve been using Rockler Sure Foot Aluminum Bar Clamps (item GRP29076_1) for years. I have several of each size. They are my go-to for clamping up panels, cutting boards, etc.” – Carol Johnston

“I wish we had a Rockler store in Canada. To have products shipped here is too expensive, considering the dollar value difference and postage.” – Andy Stanton