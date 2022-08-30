A Color to Dye For

by Rob JohnstoneAug 30, 2022

I’m building a small table for the December issue of Woodworker’s Journal. It has some nice features and techniques — through wedged tenons and clever use of butterfly keys are just a couple examples. But I am also going to use dye to color the legs and undercarriage.

Dye is an underutilized means of adding color to wood. The scope of colors one can get from dyes is amazing. The depth of color it can provide, especially on close-grained wood, is wonderful. And another fun fact: you can glue dyed wood with the same results as gluing up raw wood. Don’t try to do that with an oil-based stain!

Dye is not the be-all and end-all of adding color to wood, but it is an easy-to-use and tremendously effective way to do it. If you haven’t tried dye before, I encourage you to do so on a future project.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Track Saw Overview

Chris Marshall explains the basics of track saws and why you might need one. Then he gives tips on how to properly use them in your workshop.

Washers Make Handy Radius Templates

Layout of different sizes of marked washers
Aid your corner cutting technique by using washers as simple templates, Bruce Kieffer gives his technique for easy marking.

Premium Project: Mid-Century Kidney Table

Epoxy poured mid-century modern table
Mid-century Modern style meets the 21st century’s trendy use of resin to make this keen-looking table.

Premium Project: Hobby Desk

A compact, portable desk with built-in storage and features to make working on your hobbies more convenient and comfortable.

