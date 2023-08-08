August Already?

August has always been a questionable month on my calendar. First off, it is named for Augustus Caesar. Like the month, being a Caesar had its significant ups and downs. For example, the month of August is when homegrown tomatoes are so good that BLTs become a dream-like experience, but also when sweating becomes a televised sport. In the same manner, being a Caesar is all good news until someone stabs you.

August is also not September, which is lovely and cool and the beginning of fall. This August, Phoenix has apparently had 240 days of temperatures above 100 degrees. Definitely not September.

Such is life. I guess I will just have to sit back, eat BLTs and wait for a month more to my liking.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Cutting Glass or Mirrors

Many woodworking projects, such as a picture frame or cabinet door, require a piece of glass. Learn how to cut glass yourself using a simple glass cutting tool. We show you several tips that will help you make clean cuts in glass.

Color the Molding Gap

If you struggle to make the fit on your molding exactly right, which can leave a slight gap, this reader’s tip offers a helpful solution

Premium Project: Outdoor Corner Plant Stand

Made from freshly milled hemlock, this four-tiered shelving unit creates a graceful space in outdoor settings. It’s as easy to build as it is beautiful.

Premium Project: Maximum Storage Vanity

Sporting quartersawn walnut-veneered plywood, this bathroom vanity also features three graduated drawers with split false fronts for pleasing proportions.











