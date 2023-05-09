Backyard Sales

Here on the tundra, as soon as the snow drifts melt it is garage or yard sale season. The quickest way to get my attention is to put the word “tools” on the homemade sign advertising the sale. I’ve been disappointed many times (“tools” being something of a generic term), but I have also had the magic happen. I found a complete Stanley #45 plane in good shape, along with its wooden box containing all the various molding irons for a very low price. (I tried to give them a bit more money, but they were happy with the price.) I’ve also purchased many tools that I ended up selling later in my own sale, having never used them once. But those are the risks and rewards of the garage sale circuit. Here’s to the tool-shopping adventure!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
