Backyard Sales

by Rob JohnstoneMay 9, 2023

Here on the tundra, as soon as the snow drifts melt it is garage or yard sale season. The quickest way to get my attention is to put the word “tools” on the homemade sign advertising the sale. I’ve been disappointed many times (“tools” being something of a generic term), but I have also had the magic happen. I found a complete Stanley #45 plane in good shape, along with its wooden box containing all the various molding irons for a very low price. (I tried to give them a bit more money, but they were happy with the price.) I’ve also purchased many tools that I ended up selling later in my own sale, having never used them once. But those are the risks and rewards of the garage sale circuit. Here’s to the tool-shopping adventure!

Understanding and Using Drawknives and Spokeshaves

Two of woodworking’s most venerable tools, drawknives and spokeshaves still have a lot of use in a modern woodworking shop. Ernie Conover explores the history of these tools and their current applications. Learn more about a pair of the most classic pieces in your woodworking arsenal.

Basic Small Table Plans

Learn basic woodworking techniques and how to create a tabletop for this sturdy end table project that anyone can make.

Premium Project: Benchtop Tool Cart

A jobsite table saw and router table join forces on this easy-to-build four-drawer workstation.

Premium Project: Kitchen Doodads

A matched set of utensils will take you from cooking pasta to serving it with style. Plus: Handy for hanging bananas, this handsome addition to your countertop has other uses as well.

