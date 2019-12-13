What tools are woodworkers dreaming of finding in their stocking on Christmas morning?

The folks at Rockler caught a certain someone in a red suit on video doing some early holiday shopping. He’s got great taste. These 15 tools and products are sure to please any woodworker. Whether you’re shopping for Christmas, a birthday, or even for yourself, these are great gift ideas for woodworkers.

Featured products and more gift ideas for woodworkers:

Router Bit Inserts

If you know someone with a drawer full of router bits, these inserts are a great solution. They make it easy to create the perfect storage rack for any shop. They can easily be installed in a cabinet shelf, drawer insert, or mounted on the wall.

Turning Kits

Give a gift that just might get turned (see what we did there) into a gift for you. There are tuning kits for pens, kitchen tools, bar tools, gardening tools, sewing tools, back scratchers, shoe horns, and the list goes on.

18pc Insty-Drive Bit Set

This set of self-centering and countersink bits lets you convert from drilling and countersinking to driving screws in a matter of seconds – without re-chucking any bits. Very handy.

Bench Dog Planes

This one is for only the very best people on your list. A new hand plane is more of an investment than most of the gifts on this list, but you can bet the level of excitement when it gets opened will be more than worth it.

Square Check Tape Measure Accessory

Measuring across the diagonals of a box or frame is a tried and true method of determining if it is square. This simple tape measure accessory eliminates the challenge of how to hook the tape on a corner.

Router Bit Center/Depth Gauge

This gauge makes it easy to position the router table fence in relation to the center of a bit or set the height of a bit or blade.

Woodworker’s Journal Magazine

Call it a shameless plug, our magazine really does make a great stocking stuffer!

FlexiPort Hose Kit

Woodworkers who own a lot of power tools probably have a couple tools that don’t easily fit their dust hose connection. This hose features interchangeable flexible rubber ports that fit in or over even odd shaped tool ports. It’s a real problem solver.

Turning Blanks

Here’s another a gift idea that just might get turned into a gift for you (we did it again). Woodturners can never have too many turning blanks in the shop to inspire new bowls, pens, or handles for other tools.

Bench Cookies

This is another one of those tools that you didn’t know you needed until you get them. Bench Cookies lift, grip and protect work pieces. Leave them on a plate for Santa on Christmas Eve and they’ll be gone in the morning.

Mountable Dust Coupler

These couplers make it easy to install a dust port anywhere you need it. There’s even a reducer for 2-1/2″ to 4″ hose connections.

Silicone Glue Tools

Every woodworker uses glue. These silicone glue tools almost make it fun to apply and clean up glue. Almost.

Clamp-It Clips

Getting a set of Clamp-It Clips is like getting an extra set of hands. They hold panels at a 90 degree angle to make assembling cabinets or boxes easier.

Bandy Clamps

You can never have too many clamps and there are so many uses for these Bandy clamps.

Wireless Speaker

This wireless speaker will connect with any Bluetooth enabled device. You can make a custom box for it or let the recipient make their own box.