Box Joints: Practical, Beautiful and Buildable!

Over the past week, some readers have taken my questions about box joints to heart. You can read those thoughtful replies in our Feedback section. It seems box joints not only are liked and often used by our respondents, but they’re also one of those joint variations where building a jig for a table saw or router table is as much a part of the joint-making process as actually cutting the pins and slots! (Few of us would dare to make a dovetail jig before cutting those joints – although I’m sure some of you have taken on that challenge too!) But the beautiful and straightforward box joint can satisfy on multiple levels: making the jig is both doable and affordable, and the finished joint looks great in so many different applications. It’s no wonder they’ve always been a popular choice for woodworkers and probably always will be!
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
Kerf-Bending with a Track Saw
Fence Rail Support for Sheet Goods
Updated Miter Saw Station
Swing-out Panel Storage
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 10/31/2024 unless otherwise listed. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.