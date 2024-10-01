Box Joints: Practical, Beautiful and Buildable!

Over the past week, some readers have taken my questions about box joints to heart. You can read those thoughtful replies in our Feedback section. It seems box joints not only are liked and often used by our respondents, but they’re also one of those joint variations where building a jig for a table saw or router table is as much a part of the joint-making process as actually cutting the pins and slots! (Few of us would dare to make a dovetail jig before cutting those joints – although I’m sure some of you have taken on that challenge too!) But the beautiful and straightforward box joint can satisfy on multiple levels: making the jig is both doable and affordable, and the finished joint looks great in so many different applications. It’s no wonder they’ve always been a popular choice for woodworkers and probably always will be!

Kerf-Bending with a Track Saw

Making a kerf cut with a plunge cut saw
A.J. Hamler demonstrates how a plunge cut track saw can make creating a curved piece of wood easy.

Fence Rail Support for Sheet Goods

Shop built large panel cutting support
A simple shop-made addition to your table saw can help your simple workshop machine cut large panels.

Updated Miter Saw Station

Workshop miter station
After a decade of using a previous (and popular!) station, our author goes back to the drawing board to reinvent his own design with many updates.

Swing-out Panel Storage

Lumber storage cart
In just under five feet of wall space, this pivoting cart can stow lots of full-size sheet goods and cutoffs. Just swing it out for easy access to either side.

