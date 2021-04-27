Building a Praying Mantis

In May 2016, two of my friends — Michael Holcomb, a collector of spinning wheels, and Ed Rowe, who builds and repairs spinning wheels — stayed at our house for a week while we built three reproductions of a wheel in Michael’s collection: a great wheel built in Brantford, Ontario, about 1900. Most great wheels are built on a narrow board (the table), but the Brantford wheel has all of the parts mounted on a turned column that looks somewhat like a canon barrel. As a turner and a former artillery officer, this intrigued me. I broke into my wood stash for the 3-1/2″ x 54″ stock for the table and all the other massive parts of this wheel. Its aesthetic depends on massiveness.

Ed, who’s also a fine blacksmith, had a bending form to steam the wheel rims and also hand-forged the nails to attach them to the spokes. I turned a copy of a bat head, also in Michael’s collection, that was made by a German immigrant to Texas around the same period as the wheel. During the week we nicknamed this wheel the “praying mantis” for its looks. A daily summary of our six days of fun can be seen in a YouTube video I made by clicking here.

– Ernie Conover

Woodturning Columnist

