Building for the Great Outdoors

by Rob JohnstoneMar 21, 2023

Rob Johnstone staff photo

Spring is upon us, thank goodness! And while the snow here in Minnesota is still fanny-high on a tall Lutheran, it is a fact that the snowbanks in parking lots will be gone by June.

The seasonal change affects folks differently. My wife Mary is sorting through flower catalogs and evaluating what new tools she will need when the permafrost finally breaks. Many woodworkers are also thinking about outdoor projects they can start now and have ready to go when the grass greens. (I know that, for you southern woodworkers, you are probably way behind schedule for this sort of activity. Or perhaps you have been busy building all winter long.)

Which brings me to my question: What kind of outdoor projects have you built? Which types are your favorites? Please share your thoughts and, if you have them, pictures. Us tundra folks are looking for some inspiration!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Guide to Router Planes

Ernie Conover takes a deep dive into the world of router planes, demonstrating how they are both like and unlike their modern electrical cousins and how they can still find a home in your woodworking shop today.

Grecian Columns: History and Turning

Turning a support column
Greek columns’ ancient proportions add elegance to modern architecture and furniture such as plant stands.

Premium Project: Modern Room Divider

Four panel modern room divider
With so many of us working from home, room dividers can take on a new role as beautiful home office partitions.

Premium Project: Mid-Century Coffee Table

Coffee table with LED lit interior
The vintage styling is a good fit in any contemporary setting, plus the color-changing LED lighting adds a fun element to the table’s style.

