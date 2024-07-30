Cherry and Other Favorites

Well, I led you astray last week…I built the cherry blanket chest six years ago for Woodworker’s Journal and not eight, as I mistakenly thought. As a journalist, I really should have done a better job of checking my source first — especially considering that I was the author!
Many of you have shared your favorite wood species over the past week, and you can find that mail in our Feedback section in this issue. It’s always wonderful to see reader projects and hear your stories about all things woodworking. A couple of you also asked to see the blanket chest I was waxing on about but didn’t show. So, scroll down to the bottom of Feedback for a gander at that, if you’re curious.
There’s an irony to this cherry blanket chest: It ran in our October 2018 issue, and we’re reprising it six years later in the October 2024 magazine. It’s a fun project to build and well worth a second go-around. Every woodworker should make a nice blanket chest at some point, I think! Jeff Jacobson, our art director at that time, designed the project. He did a fine job of it, indeed.
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
Choosing a Handheld Sander
Router Bit Storage Inserts
Slab “Pond” Table
Weathered Wood Shelf
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 7/31/2024 unless otherwise listed. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.