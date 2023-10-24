Close but Not Quite

About a hundred years ago, I was making a very large birdcage (3′ x 3′ x 8′) for my sister-in-law. She wanted her finches to breed, and they needed to be able to fly around or something to get in the mood. (I am reporting here, not editorializing.)

It seemed a fun job, and after measuring the doorway to her apartment (so the cage could get in), I set about constructing it. All was well until I was trying to slide the cage through the door into her bedroom – a door I had not measured yet. To make a long story short, after a lot of fussing around and a few foul (or maybe fowl) words, the project went back to the shop for revisions.

I am certain that I am not the only person to have found myself in a conundrum of my own making, woodworking wise. So, here is your chance to share your “oops” efforts. We’ll publish them in next week’s Weekly to help make all of us feel better.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Festool Kapex KSC 60 Miter Saw

Moving ever closer to the goal of a fully battery-operated jobsite, Festool offers this 36-volt sliding compound miter saw

Understanding Files and Rasps

Ernie Conover takes an in-depth look at files and rasps and how they are used in woodworking shops, along with exploring the different types of these tools.

Premium Project: Substantial Serving Tray

Use a small section of a slab to serve cheese or goodies.

Premium Project: Mahogany Ladies’ Desk

Graceful curves and delicate inlay give this attractive, three-drawered desk immediate appeal. Build it in just a few shop sessions.













