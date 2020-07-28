The Common Commode

Last week, I built what I think was the fifth outhouse in my life. That seems like a lot of them. Outhouses were not something that I set out to become an expert on, but in life, as they say, stuff happens.
Even so, this should not come as a total surprise to me — family has a strong influence on our lives and my father, uncle and grandfather were all licensed plumbers. So as the saying goes: all you need to know to be a plumber is stuff flows downhill and payday is Friday.
I have not decided whether to add Outhouse Entrepreneur to my LinkedIn profile just yet. But if you have outhouse-related questions, please feel free to ask.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Power Carving a Dough Bowl
July/August 2020 What’s in Store Roundup
Take a closer look at the tools featured in the July/August 2020 What’s in Store, including offerings from Rockler, MAS Epoxy and Festool.
