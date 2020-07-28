The Common Commode

Last week, I built what I think was the fifth outhouse in my life. That seems like a lot of them. Outhouses were not something that I set out to become an expert on, but in life, as they say, stuff happens.

Even so, this should not come as a total surprise to me — family has a strong influence on our lives and my father, uncle and grandfather were all licensed plumbers. So as the saying goes: all you need to know to be a plumber is stuff flows downhill and payday is Friday.

I have not decided whether to add Outhouse Entrepreneur to my LinkedIn profile just yet. But if you have outhouse-related questions, please feel free to ask.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Power Carving a Dough Bowl

Learn how Rob Johnstone used the Arbortech TurboPlane to carve a dough bowl. Mounted to your angle grinder, the Arbortech TurboPlane can be used to shape, sculpt and plane a huge variety of wooden objects. Use it to create large edge bevels, recessed bowls, or to flatten or texture large wooden expanses. It is particularly well suited to machining curved parts, such as chair arms, chair legs, and for blending curved joints. The 1″ carbide cutters create clean shavings rather than dust, resulting in fast material removal and a remarkably smooth surface. Since the cutters stop short of the perimeter, the TurboPlane resists digging into adjacent surfaces, and the edge can even rub against a template guide. Use with 4″ and 4-1/2″ angle grinders with a 5/8″ or 7/8″ arbor.

From Our Sponsor

Removing stripped or damaged screws is a task that every woodworker will encounter sooner or later. Don’t let this scenario derail you from completing your projects as planned! Our video demonstrates how to use a screw extractor set to dislodge those troublesome screws quickly and effectively.













