The Common Commode

by Rob JohnstoneJul 28, 2020

Last week, I built what I think was the fifth outhouse in my life. That seems like a lot of them. Outhouses were not something that I set out to become an expert on, but in life, as they say, stuff happens.

Even so, this should not come as a total surprise to me — family has a strong influence on our lives and my father, uncle and grandfather were all licensed plumbers. So as the saying goes: all you need to know to be a plumber is stuff flows downhill and payday is Friday.

I have not decided whether to add Outhouse Entrepreneur to my LinkedIn profile just yet. But if you have outhouse-related questions, please feel free to ask.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Power Carving a Dough Bowl

Learn how Rob Johnstone used the Arbortech TurboPlane to carve a dough bowl. Mounted to your angle grinder, the Arbortech TurboPlane can be used to shape, sculpt and plane a huge variety of wooden objects. Use it to create large edge bevels, recessed bowls, or to flatten or texture large wooden expanses. It is particularly well suited to machining curved parts, such as chair arms, chair legs, and for blending curved joints. The 1″ carbide cutters create clean shavings rather than dust, resulting in fast material removal and a remarkably smooth surface. Since the cutters stop short of the perimeter, the TurboPlane resists digging into adjacent surfaces, and the edge can even rub against a template guide. Use with 4″ and 4-1/2″ angle grinders with a 5/8″ or 7/8″ arbor.

July/August 2020 What’s in Store Roundup

Take a closer look at the tools featured in the July/August 2020 What’s in Store, including offerings from Rockler, MAS Epoxy and Festool.

From Our Sponsor

Free Shipping on Orders of $39 or More from Rockler

Removing stripped or damaged screws is a task that every woodworker will encounter sooner or later. Don’t let this scenario derail you from completing your projects as planned! Our video demonstrates how to use a screw extractor set to dislodge those troublesome screws quickly and effectively.

how to remove stripped screws
Garage Sale Ends July 30th!
Save $30 on the Bora 96-Piece Drill Bit Set
Save 40% on Insty-Drive 9-Pc. Tapered Countersink Set
Save Over 30% on the Silicone Project Mat 15-inch x 30-inch
Save Over 25% on the Broad Shoulder Apron
Save 35% on the Wheel Marking Gauge

Sale prices expire on 7/30/2020. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.

Posted in: