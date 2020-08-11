Conspiracy Theory

Language is a curious thing. How we communicate is a Byzantine affair with twists and turns that reflect how truly complicated people are. But sometimes our English language gets out of hand, and a guy just needs to take a stand. (I know it is a bad thing to get “all political,” but my dander is up!)
I am talking about the “wing nut” conspiracy. I am tired of wing nut being used as a pejorative term for weirdos. For some reason, wing nuts — and I’m talking about the kind you use with a bolt here — have gotten a bad rap that is totally unfair. Just think about it: have you ever had a bad experience with a wing nut? Wing nuts have been my friends since I lost most of my dad’s closed- and open-end wrenches as a kid. Sure, there are times when you need an aircraft nut, hex nut or a Brazil nut … but I contend that if you can’t find them, a wing nut will do in a pinch. (Well, except for the Brazil nut.)
So I am proud to go on record that wing nuts rule. They are the bomb-diggity of fasteners. Wing nuts deserve respect, and I am on a mission to make that happen.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Why Use a Table Saw Crosscut Sled?
Every table saw comes with a miter gauge, and they’re made for making crosscuts and angled cuts. So why do you need a crosscut sled? There are four good reasons why a crosscut sled can improve your safety and accuracy at the table saw. Chris Marshall will show you all four in this video.
Squirt Bottle Approach to Water-Based Finishes
Finishing large surfaces needs to be done quickly and judiciously. This tip will use a few tools already in your finishing arsenal to make it simple.
From Our Sponsor
|Creating beautiful, continuous waterfall grain around the perimeter of a box or cabinet requires precise miter joints, and using the proper method on your table saw and subsequent glue-ups ensure that it will all line up in the end. Watch the video to see how it’s done!
