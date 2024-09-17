Craft Shows…A Mixed Bag

Two weeks ago, I inquired about your experiences selling your wares at craft shows. In the interim, several of you have weighed in on the topic, and those responses comprise our Feedback section in this issue. I’m not surprised to learn that, as they say, “results may vary.” Some have had success on the craft show circuit. Others found the experience disappointing and not worth the investment of time or effort.
I suppose home woodworkers have more competition than we used to for selling in a world driven by limitless retail choices and discounted pricing. Perhaps the uniqueness of what we create is also dampened by the flood of information on the internet, where anything and everything seems possible to find in just a few clicks. I’m not sure. In any case, I applaud those who are still willing to be enterprising and try to monetize some of their hard work and creativity! Kudos to those who pitch their tents and set up their sales tables. To all who shared views, thanks for your candor. I can always count on our readership for some great advice.
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
