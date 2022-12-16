“Design in Wood” is Back!

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the 39th annual “Design In Wood” show was once again held, June 8 through July 4, at the San Diego Fair. Hosted by the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association (SDFWA), “Design in Wood” is an annual juried woodworking show awarding more than $20,000 in prize money for exhibitors. This year, 277 entries in 26 classes competed for first through fourth prizes plus honorable mention in each class. The theme was “Heroes Re-Unite,” a retake on the 2020 canceled show theme of “Heroes Unite.” Woodworker’s Journal donated the “Excellence in Design” award, which went to Loren Vincent of Lakewood, California, for his entry, “Tribute to my Pop’s Military Service.”

Next year’s theme is “Get Out There,” exploring the great outdoors. Entry information for the 2023 show will be posted soon under the “Design in Wood” tab at sdfwa.org, or at sdfair.com. Or contact coordinator Ed Gladney at edgladney@san.rr.com or 619-251-4410.

Featured Works:

“Ladies’ Work Table” by Robert Stevenson

16″ x 20″ x 30″

“Whiskey, Whine & Frankenstein” by Pamela Goldman

14-1/2″ x 6-3/4″ x 31-1/2″

“Safari Sunset” by Tim Clepper

43″ x 17″ x 6″

“Looking for Trouble” by Steven Roberts

6″ x 24″ x 22″

“Blossom” by Hal Gorss

10″ x 5″

“Longboat, 18th Century, 1750” by Jon Sanford

11″ x 2″ x 9″

“Tribute To My Pop’s Military Service” by Loren Vincent

31-1/2″ x 8″ x 28-1/2″