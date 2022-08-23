Does Size Matter?

I wish I had a woodshop that was big and tall and clean,

With tons of wood to build things with and really cool machines!

I’d hang out there and cut up wood with plans to the extreme.

But that is simply not the case — a kind of old dude dream.

My shop is small, the quarters cramped … but really not so bad.

I’m always out there making stuff, much pleasure to be had!

For me to whine about my fate would make me out a cad,

‘Cuz cutting stuff and building things will always make me glad.

Happy woodworking!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Premium Project: Plant Stand

This Danish Modern-inspired walnut accent is sturdy enough for the heaviest of plants. This project is FREE for magazine subscribers!

Tips for Planing Rough Stock

Lumber is not always flat and ready to use. Sometimes woodworkers must flatten a board before using it to build a project. There are several ways to flatten a board. One of the most efficient ways to flatten a board is by using a powered thickness planer, such as the DeWalt DW735x Planer . This planer makes it easy to mill lumber flat. It features a three-knife cutterhead that delivers 30% longer knife life and makes knife changes faster and easier. A fan-assisted chip ejection system vacuums chips off the cutterhead and exhausts them out of the machine, keeping your workspace clean.

Find Your Bit’s Center

From Our Sponsor

Center a bit in your router table perfectly every time by sight with this reader’s tip that will put the bit in your crosshairs.













