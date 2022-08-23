Does Size Matter?

I wish I had a woodshop that was big and tall and clean,
With tons of wood to build things with and really cool machines!
I’d hang out there and cut up wood with plans to the extreme.
But that is simply not the case — a kind of old dude dream.
My shop is small, the quarters cramped … but really not so bad.
I’m always out there making stuff, much pleasure to be had!
For me to whine about my fate would make me out a cad,
‘Cuz cutting stuff and building things will always make me glad.
Happy woodworking!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
