Fair and Fun

Yesterday was the last day of the Minnesota State Fair. It is an end-of-summer celebration that always brings me hope — that many folks of differing backgrounds hanging out and having fun together is inspiring. And the food…well, not that we needed the review, but the Washington Post food critic gave the Fair’s food a 10 out of 10. (Take that, Iowa!)

In one small corner of the Education Building were the student woodworking submissions. I have been judging this contest for about a decade now, and it is another reason for my optimism. This year’s winner of a Rockler scholarship is a senior girl who built a tack box. Clearly her own design, she used basic construction techniques and added laser-engraved sayings and horseshoes for the hardware. Functional and fun, it took the top spot for me. Good work, Lacy Lynn!

Milling Hickory Lumber

In this video, Emerald and her family mill hickory lumber while discussing its characteristics. Learn some interesting facts about this beautiful and versatile wood.

Shop-made Texturing Tool

John Lucas of the American Association of Woodturners explains the process for creating a custom texturing tool for adding flair to a woodturning project.

Premium Project: Cherry Wine Cabinet

This showy cabinet on legs clocks some quality time on Leigh’s D4R Pro Dovetail Jig and pays homage to the style of James Krenov.

Premium Project: Murphy Bed

Save floor space without sacrificing comfort in this handsome bed project. A hardware kit from Rockler makes it easy.







