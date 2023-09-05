Fair and Fun

by Rob JohnstoneSep 5, 2023

Rob Johnstone Photo

Yesterday was the last day of the Minnesota State Fair. It is an end-of-summer celebration that always brings me hope — that many folks of differing backgrounds hanging out and having fun together is inspiring. And the food…well, not that we needed the review, but the Washington Post food critic gave the Fair’s food a 10 out of 10. (Take that, Iowa!)

In one small corner of the Education Building were the student woodworking submissions. I have been judging this contest for about a decade now, and it is another reason for my optimism. This year’s winner of a Rockler scholarship is a senior girl who built a tack box. Clearly her own design, she used basic construction techniques and added laser-engraved sayings and horseshoes for the hardware. Functional and fun, it took the top spot for me. Good work, Lacy Lynn!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Milling Hickory Lumber

In this video, Emerald and her family mill hickory lumber while discussing its characteristics. Learn some interesting facts about this beautiful and versatile wood.

Shop-made Texturing Tool

Cutting with a custom texturing tool
John Lucas of the American Association of Woodturners explains the process for creating a custom texturing tool for adding flair to a woodturning project.

Premium Project: Cherry Wine Cabinet

Chris Marshall standing with a cherry wine cabinet with walnut accents
This showy cabinet on legs clocks some quality time on Leigh’s D4R Pro Dovetail Jig and pays homage to the style of James Krenov.

Premium Project: Murphy Bed

Murphy bed with shelving and cabinets
Save floor space without sacrificing comfort in this handsome bed project. A hardware kit from Rockler makes it easy.

From Our Sponsor

Free Shipping on Orders of $49 or More

Now you can have the capacity and efficiency of a cyclone dust collector that doesn’t take up a lot of space: The Wall-Mount 1250 CFM Cyclone Dust Collector.

See the Rockler Wall-Mount Cyclone Dust Collector

Top New Products for Your Shop

Save 20% on Select Rockler Dust Right Fitting and Hoses
Save Over $100 on DeWalt DWS520 Heavy-Duty Track Saw Kit
Save 20% on Rockler Three Inch Pocket Rule
Shop Rockler's Innovations

Sale prices expire 9/27/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.

Posted in: