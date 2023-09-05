Fair and Fun

Yesterday was the last day of the Minnesota State Fair. It is an end-of-summer celebration that always brings me hope — that many folks of differing backgrounds hanging out and having fun together is inspiring. And the food…well, not that we needed the review, but the Washington Post food critic gave the Fair’s food a 10 out of 10. (Take that, Iowa!)
In one small corner of the Education Building were the student woodworking submissions. I have been judging this contest for about a decade now, and it is another reason for my optimism. This year’s winner of a Rockler scholarship is a senior girl who built a tack box. Clearly her own design, she used basic construction techniques and added laser-engraved sayings and horseshoes for the hardware. Functional and fun, it took the top spot for me. Good work, Lacy Lynn!
