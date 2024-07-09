Fantastically Elastic!

This past weekend, I pulled a batch of rough-turned bowls out of their drying chamber (a trash can filled with wood shavings), and I was reminded of one of the many reasons why wood is such a remarkable material. If you’re unfamiliar with drying “green” bowls, the process involves turning the wood while it’s still soaking wet and then letting the bowl dry in its wet shavings for several months. This process prevents rapid moisture loss which can lead to cracking.
As the bowl slowly releases moisture into the shavings, it distorts. But here’s what’s remarkable: even though the bowl typically warps from round to oblong, it usually has enough elasticity to take on a new shape without self-destructing. There’s so much wood movement going on that any pith area at the rim of the bowl often puckers up into a hump. The wood stretches to release tension while sweating away its bound water until it finally dries and reaches stasis. At that point, I can turn it round again. We work with a wonder of nature, we truly do!
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
