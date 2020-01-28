Favorite Catalog Cover Contest

If you’ve been following our January theme, we’ve focused on building cabinets with videos that demonstrate various techniques to support that topic. I hope it has been interesting! (Check out the Rockler Build page for a collection of those videos.) We’ve got a couple more videos in today’s Weekly to close out those efforts.
Next week, we flip the calendar over to February. It will be a historic month for our sister company, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, which was founded 65 years ago. To celebrate that anniversary, the company is sponsoring a contest in which customers can choose their favorite whimsical cover. You can enter just by clicking here, and you might win a $250 gift card if your entry is selected in a random drawing on February 28th. (If you win, maybe remember where you heard about this contest … just saying.)
So check them out and see what you think.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Fastest Way to Drill Shelf Pin Holes in Cabinet Sides
Dovetailed Whiskey Cabinet
Check out the full project here.
