Last week, Chris asked for your woodworking book recommendations. Here are your picks. – Editor

“Here a couple of old classics by Eric Sloan who had a true love of wood: ‘A Reverence for Wood,’ and ‘A Museum of Early American Tools.’ If you can find one of the older versions, (they were done in the mid 1960s), it will be much better than the newer versions that can have poor quality. Both are good reads for someone who has an appreciation of working with wood.” – Steve Zagame

“I full-heartedly agree with you regarding Box Flexner’s book. Of the 50 to 100 woodworking books I have on my shelf, that is the one that gets pulled out the most. If I am trying a new finish or having a problem with something I am finishing, I can always count on Bob having the answer.” – Mike Grawvunder

“From ‘Audels Carpenters and Builders Guide,’ here’s a quote by John Ruckin from the 1942 reprint of the guide from 1929: ‘When we build, let us think that we build forever. Let it not be for present delight nor for present use alone. Let it be such work as our descendants will thank us for; and let and let us think, as we lay stone on stone, that a time is to come when those stones will be held sacred because our hands have touched them, and that men will say, as they look upon the labor and wrought substance of them, ‘See! This our father did for us.'” – John Matthews

“These are my favorites woodworking books: Bill Hylton’s ‘Router Magic.’ Especially the spiral bound version that lays flat on the bench. Jeff Greene’s amazing ’18th Century Furniture.’ Garrett Hack’s ‘The Handplane Book.’ Honorable mention goes to ‘Elegance Under Canvas’ by Thomas Brawley, which is an excellent reference for campaign furniture.” – Ralph Bagnall