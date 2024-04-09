Your Woodworking Must-Reads

Those of you who subscribe to our print magazine have probably seen a tinted box on the Stumpers page called “Insights.” It’s an opportunity for me to peruse my woodworking library and find (at least to me) really great quotes from noteworthy woodworking authors.

I don’t own hundreds of woodworking books — true confession! — but I do have some really good titles. One of my favorites is Bob Flexner’s “Understanding Wood Finishing.” I’ll go so far as to say every single woodworker who wonders about wood finishes or wants to get better at the art and science of finishing wood should read Bob’s book. It’s downright foundational to the topic, and Bob writes in a style that anyone can comprehend. I learn something important every time I go back to it.

What’s a woodworking book you’ve gone back to again and again in your shop life? It can be a technical resource, a beautiful primer on furniture styles, an insightful reflection on this hobby we love so much … anything focused on woodworking. I hope you’ll share a favorite from your library!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

