Finishing Follies

I know that for many woodworkers, finishing is the thing you need to do after the fun stuff. We all know a good finish will make your project look even better, but a botched-up job will take your masterpiece to “monster piece” in no time. When talking to woodworkers, a good number of them tell me they have found a finishing technique that works for them and just stick with it. Why risk catastrophe? I totally understand that thought, and caution is regularly the better part of valor.

With that said, it is also true that an exceptional finish can take a great project to the next level of excellence. Also true: the only way you can go from pretty good to excellent in any skill is by practicing.

Are you in the “better safe than sorry” finishing cohort? Or is expanding your finishing “toolbox” a goal that you aspire to? Let us know what you are thinking. As always, we’ll share those that we can.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Setting Up a Plant Irrigation System

Sandor Nagyszalanczy used a slick setup to create a drip irrigation system for his hanging herb garden. He demonstrates how he did it in this video.

Where to Mount a Vise on a Workbench?

Is there a reason why front vises on workbenches are always on the left-hand side? Our experts tackle this classic woodworking question.



