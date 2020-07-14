Finishing Follies

I know that for many woodworkers, finishing is the thing you need to do after the fun stuff. We all know a good finish will make your project look even better, but a botched-up job will take your masterpiece to “monster piece” in no time. When talking to woodworkers, a good number of them tell me they have found a finishing technique that works for them and just stick with it. Why risk catastrophe? I totally understand that thought, and caution is regularly the better part of valor.
With that said, it is also true that an exceptional finish can take a great project to the next level of excellence. Also true: the only way you can go from pretty good to excellent in any skill is by practicing.
Are you in the “better safe than sorry” finishing cohort? Or is expanding your finishing “toolbox” a goal that you aspire to? Let us know what you are thinking. As always, we’ll share those that we can.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
|For most woodworkers with a home shop, space is at a real premium. So how do you fit the most capability into a tight footprint? Rob Johnstone from Woodworker’s Journal will show you how to do exactly that with mobile power tools and fixtures, compact tool and storage options, and other helpful tips in today’s Skill Builder video.
